'No evidence' to link schoolgirl killer to South Yorkshire clown attack, confirms top cop

A Senior Investigating Officer has said there is 'no evidence' to link Leonne Weeks' killer to a South Yorkshire clown attack, but confirmed police have investigated a connection between the two incidents.

The incident took place in Lorderns Hill, Dinnington on October 4, 2016, when someone dressed as a clown threw a log at Owen Russell, then aged 17, who was left with a head wound that required stitches.

Shea Peter Heeley, 19, murdered Leonne Weeks just over four months later on January 15 last year, before hiding her body under a discarded sofa located off Jordens Hill, Dinnington.

Following Leonne’s murder, questions over whether her murder and the clown attack were linked were raised in the local community.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Martin Tate said today that police had pursued that line of enquiry but had found ‘no evidence’ to link Heeley, of Doe Quarry Lane, Dinnington to the attack.

DCI Tate added that, as is standard with the conviction of any murderer, the force would now review unsolved violent crimes carried out in the Dinnington area to see whether Heeley could possibly be linked to them.

Heeley was jailed for life, to serve a minimum of 24-and-a-half-years, for Leonne's murder during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court today. He admitted the offence at a hearing held last month.

His defence barrister, Alan Kent, QC told the court how after the teenager was charged with Leonne's murder, Heeley had confessed to six other murders - including one committed before he was born and to another murder in Essex.

Mr Kent said this had led Heeley's defence team to become concerned about 'false confessions'.