No arrests as Doncaster EDL march passes off peacefully

Police have said no arrests were made as members of the far-right English Defence League and anti-fascist protesters clashed in Doncaster at the weekend.

The two sides were kept apart by scores of police officers but despite some angry exchanges between the various factions on the streets of Hexthorpe, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that no arrests were made during Saturday's demonstration.

Police had earlier called for a peaceful demonstration in Hexthorpe where there have been a number of community tensions in recent years over an influx of Roma migrants.

A spokesman said: "A dedicated team worked to ensure that the rights of the demonstrators to peacefully assemble and the rights of the community and residents were balanced.

Ahead of the noon march, a force spokesman said: "We shall ensure that the events are peaceful and conducted within the law.

"We have engaged with Doncaster Council at every stage of the planning and continue to work closely together to minimise disruption to the local community."

The event was described as an English Defence League Regional and a post on Facebook said the march was "to make a stand, to show the residents of Hexthorpe have had enough of seeing the place they call home become a no go zone and of living in fear in their homes."

Doncaster Antifascists, Rotherham Unite Against Fascism and Doncaster Stand Up To Racism took part in the counter demonstrations and ahead of the march a spokesman said: "The racist knuckle draggers of the EDL are attempting to return to Hexthorpe this weekend, clearly forgetting they were chased out by the locals last time they tried it!

"They weren't welcome then and they aren't now."

During the organisation's last march in Doncaster in 2014, 350 police were on duty to keep the opposing factions apart.





