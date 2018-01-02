No arrests and no descriptions of attackers who stabbed five men at Sheffield nightclub

Police are appealing for witnesses to the New Year's Eve brawl at Crystal nightclub to come forward, as they confirm they have not yet been able to obtain descriptions of the attackers who stabbed five men.

At around 2.30am yesterday officers were called to a disturbance at House of Hugo, on the third floor of the Crystal Bar on Carver Street.

The incident took place at the Crystal nightclub on Carver Street at around 2.30am on January 1, 2018

It was reported that a total of six men from the Birmingham area, who were attending an event within House of Hugo, suffered stab and slash wounds as a result of an altercation, believed to have taken place at the top of a flight of stairs.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Two of the men, a 22-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to hospital where they remain in a serious but stable condition. The other men received minor injuries. No arrests have been made and as yet there are no descriptions of the attackers.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

DC Kate Naughton, leading the investigation, said: “We are still in the early stages of the investigation and are working to establish the exact circumstances.

“It is not clear at this time what type of weapon caused the men’s injuries. There is a possibility that broken glass was used, however we cannot rule out the potential use of a bladed article.

“We are not aware of any other linked incidents on the night and this is being treated very much as an isolated disturbance.

“We know that this was a pre-booked event but tickets were also available on the door – did you see what happened? Were you at the event in the club? If so I would urge you to please come forward.”

This comes after magistrates granted a seven-day adjournment of the closure notice - effectively closing the bar to the public for the next week.

Sheffield Chf Supt Shaun Morley said: “The seven-day closure will allow us to consider what stringent measures need to be put in place to avoid mindless acts of violence which we will absolutely not tolerate.

“These measures will include working with door staff, looking at search policies, looking at the options around glasses and bottles and reviewing opening times.

“We will be looking into the possibility of further section 60 orders and I can reassure members of the public that we will be carrying out a review with all licences premises to put in place measures to prevent the use of bladed articles.

“Apart from the work with our partners, people will see an increase in proactive policing operations in the city centre where we will be employing such measures as knife arches and increased use of stop and search powers to effectively ensure Sheffield remains a very safe place for people to enjoy the night time economy.”

Officers are reviewing CCTV but we would encourage anyone who was in the bar that night or saw the incident unfold to contact 101 quoting incident 4 of 1 January 2018.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.