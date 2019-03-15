Nigel Farage’s Brexit march to set off tomorrow ahead of dropping into Doncaster

Nigel Farage will launch his nationwide Brexit march tomorrow ahead of dropping into Doncaster later this month.

The two week ‘Leave Means Leave’ protest will set off from Sunderland and will take in a number of places across the country before arriving in London for a mass demonstration on March 29 – the day Britain is due to leave the EU.

Nigel Farage is bringing a Brexit march to Doncaster.

However, it is widely thought that Brexit will no longer happen on that date after MPs this week voted in favour of asking the EU for an extension as Prime Minister Theresa May attempts to get her deal through Parliament for a third time.

The PM has suggested Brexit could be put back until June – or face a much lengthier delay lasting several years.

It was revealed last month that protesters wanting to join the march were being asked to pay £50 to take part.

The former UKIP leader is leading a two week long march in protest at the ‘betrayal’ over the EU referendum result.

It is due to visit Doncaster on March 21 and 22 – although it is not clear if Mr Farage will be present for the demo.

“Core marchers” will have to make a one-off £50 payment to take part – while others can join the campaign as ‘cheerleaders.’

A spokesman said: “Being a core marcher means you will receive an official March to Leave kit to help you on the march.”

The kit includes a waterproof coat, Beanie hat, gloves, water bottle, t-shirt, wristband and a high visibility blue jacket.

On March 21, the protest will travel between Nostell near Wakefield into Doncaster and on March 22 it will set off from Wadworth to Worksop.

The march will be a series of legs between towns and villages rather than one continuous route between Sunderland and London.

A spokesman for Leave Means Leave said the march would allow “Brexiteers the chance to voice their deep disappointment at the ongoing betrayal of the referendum result.”

Mr Farage said: “The Westminster elite are in the process of betraying the British people over Brexit. All of us who want Britain to be a great country once again accept that we must be prepared to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our independence.”

Doncaster voted by 69% to 31% in favour of leaving the European Union – the highest leave vote in Yorkshire and one of the highest in Northern England.



