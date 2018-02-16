New Doncaster fish restaurant closed and stripped out after tenant's child sex conviction

This is new Doncaster town centre seafood restaurant Cannons - just days after it opened and following its apparent closure after its tenant pleaded guilty to sex offences involving children.

The seafood bar, which was invested in by Doncaster Council to the tune of nearly £22,000, opened in the fish market just last week - but following tenant Luke Cannon's conviction for sending explicit videos to pupils at a school he formerly worked at, the restaurant has been rapidly stripped out and has been closed all week.

Signs have been erected warning people off the premises.

Earlier this week, Cannon admitted three sex offences committed against two pupils who attended the South Yorkshire school that he worked at.

Following his appearance in court, Doncaster Council said they were 'not aware' of the offences when he was chosen to run the new stall, which opened on February 6.

After appearing in court on Monday, the seafood bar has been closed since and workers have been seen removing signs and fittings from the premises over the last few days.

Doncaster Council issued a lengthy statement regarding their links with Cannon who admitted sending sexually explicit videos to pupils.

Cannon, 27, of Sandcliffe Road, Wheatley Hills, was sentenced to a community order and 125 hours of unpaid work during a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court where the court heard how he had committed the offences against a girl under the age of 16 and a boy over the age of 16 who attended the school he taught at.

The council confirmed that they had invested some £21,759 in the new hot food outlet.

David Wilkinson, Assistant Director of Trading and Property Services for Doncaster Council, said: “We were as surprised as everyone when these revelations came to light, and will be seeking to establish the full facts and undertake any necessary actions over the coming days and weeks.”

“The council was not aware of the offences committed by Mr Cannon until the information became public this week. We understand that the offences relate to his previous work in an educational establishment outside Doncaster.

“We can confirm that Cannon’s Sea Food Bar and Delicatessen has recently opened a new stall at Doncaster Market. In line with other commercial investments being undertaken by the council, and our market regeneration programme, the council invested £21,759 in development of the hot food outlet that is currently used by Cannon’s Sea Food Bar and Delicatessen.

"No payment has been made to Cannon’s Sea Food Bar and Delicatessen. The council owns the stalls and the equipment."

The restaurant's Facebook page has been taken down, along with the official Cannons website and also a Twitter account tied in to the venue.