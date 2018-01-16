New app to discover outdoor adventures in Sheffield

A new community-based app that puts you in touch with the great outdoors has officially launched in Sheffield.

After a six month pilot in London Go Jauntly has now arrived in the city giving residents the chance to discover outdoor adventures on their doorstep.

New app Go Jauntly has launched in Sheffield

The free app aims to help people find and explore nature based walks, enabling them to access nature and live more healthily

App creators said Sheffield had been chosen as the first city outside of the South East for expansion due to the abundance of green space.

App user Sarah Hodges said: “Being from Sheffield I’ve always been passionate about the amazing green spaces and countryside that is right on our doorstep. I love that Go Jauntly lets me share my favourite places with others, and it also inspires me to get away from my desk and go exploring with my camera”

Using the app allows residents to curate their own walks and share them with friends and the community.

The Go Jauntly team were able to work with the University of Sheffield and Derby to create another research smartphone app that enables Sheffield’s residents to track how natural and built spaces affect their health and wellbeing.

The research is set to reveal the types of natural and built spaces urban residents encounter and what type of spaces benefit their wellbeing most through the app as it prompts people to notice good things about their surroundings.

Go Jauntly, is the creation of a group of friends who all work together in a tech start-up.

Hana Sutch, the CEO and co-founder of the Go Jauntly team said:“We’re hoping that with Go Jauntly we’re creating technology for good that has a positive impact on society from a health, wellness and environmental perspective.

“Our team at Go Jauntly had been getting frustrated by how hard it is to uncover new places locally to take short and long local walks so we created Go Jauntly.”

Visit www.gojauntly.com to download the app and find out more.