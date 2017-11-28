Never mind the London Eye - now there's the Bawtry Eye after festive breakdown in Doncaster

Christmas celebrations got underway in Bawtry - with the town seeing its own answer to the London Eye.

The Bawtry Retail Association annual Christmas took place on Sunday 26th November 2017 between 12 noon and 6pm attracted record crowds and was the biggest and best yet, according to organisers

Bawtry Christmas event

There were fairground rides, with a Big Wheel sponsored by the Bawtry Town Council. It was originally planned to have been a traditional carousel but it broke down the day before and a new part was not available in time, so the wheel was brought in instead.

There was also musical entertainment throughout the event, over 40 Market Stalls, Father Christmas, performances by the Dance Space and the unveiling of the spectacular Womack’s of Bawtry Christmas window.

Tori Oldridge, Christmas Event Steering Group, Bawtry Retail Association, said: “A huge thank you to all who was involved in the fabulous Bawtry Christmas event. We had another successful event, despite the last minute disappointment of the Carousel breaking down, but the Big Wheel, nicknamed the Bawtry Eye, seemed to be a big hit! It was fabulous to see Bawtry bustling and busy with everyone enjoying themselves. Special thanks must also go to our sponsors the Bawtry Town Council, One Call Insurance, Wilfreda Beehive, Hudson’s Yard and Solutions for Cleaning”.