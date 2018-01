Nearly 500 homes have been hit by a power cut in three parts of Doncaster today.

About 170 properties are affected in Intake, while 150 each in Hatfield and Auckley are also dealing with a power outage.

The power cuts were reported between 6.30am and 10.30am this morning.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on the ground attempting to fix the problems.

The power is estimated to be restored at all three locations by 2pm this afternoon.