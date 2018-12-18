National award for Doncaster nurse Diane who supports people with intense suicidal thoughts or intentions

A Doncaster nurse who specialises in caring for people with learning disabilities has been presented with top national award.

Diane Wheatley, Senior Community Nurse Learning Disabilities, Crisis and Intensive Support Team (CaIS) at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) was recently awarded the coveted Cavell Star Nursing Award.

Diane Wheatley, Senior Community Nurse Learning Disabilities (CaIS), pictured with her Cavell Award

The Cavell Star Nursing Award recognises nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants who provide exceptional care to colleagues as well as patients and their families.

Diane received this prestigious award for the support she has shown to people who have intense suicidal thoughts or intentions. She recognises the early warning signs and develops support packages and ensures that they are seen by the most appropriate teams and services.

She also supports her colleagues in times of need and has gained their respect.

Diane said: “I’m very flattered to have been nominated for this award and thrilled to have won. It’s a great honour for my work to be recognised and appreciated in this way.”

Rebecca Sanderson, Community Learning Disability Forensic Practitioner for the CaIS Team, said: “Diane also goes above and beyond supporting her colleagues in all aspects of their lives. She offered support to me when going through difficult personal matters.

“She’s our ‘go to’ person for advice due to her empathetic and compassionate nature. She also ensures reasonable adjustments are in place ready for student placements to help them have a wonderful and beneficial experience with our team.”

The Cavell Nursing Awards celebrate the best and brightest nursing and midwifery talent in the UK.