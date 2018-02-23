Mysterious lights spotted in skies over Doncaster

Mysterious lights have been spotted in the skies over Doncaster - sparking suggestions of aliens, Batman and supernatural forces.

Social media has been awash with sightings of the searchlights which have been spotted in the skies above various areas of the town over the last few nights.

The beam spotlights, reaching high into the night sky, have been spotted from all parts of Doncaster.

One spotter, Sharon Moore wrote: "Has anyone else seen the lights in the sky these past few nights? They are moving around."

Another, Lee Davis, said he'd seen the lights from Bentley and said: "Looks like the Batman light!"

Facebook and Twitter users have also suggested that the lights could be an alien invasion, ghostly goings on or even the Northern Lights.

But other, more likely explanations are lights used to promote a local travelling circus, Planet Circus OMG which is in town at Sandall Beat next to Doncaster Racecourse until March 4.