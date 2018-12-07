Murderer on the run for two weeks finally caught by Sheffield police

A murderer who was on the run for two weeks has finally been caught by police on the streets of Sheffield.

Details of the capture have only just been posted by officers onto social media but they have not provided details about who the convicted killer was or the case he was involved in.

In a post on Facebook, the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The Burngreave Team have, after two weeks of perseverance, captured a wanted male on recall to prison after receiving a life sentence for murder.

Crime.

“We will take these people off the streets and will stop at nothing until we do so.

“You can run but you can't hide!”