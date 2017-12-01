Mum who battled cancer twice in two years dies at 40

A mum who battled cancer twice in the space of two years has died at the age of 40.

Rebekah Cole died earlier this month after a long battle against the disease.

The mum-of-two sought treatment overseas, underwent chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a mastectomy in a bid to conquer her cancer as friends and family staged a series of fundraising drives to help fund her care.

Rebekah, from Huddersfield, had strong Doncaster connections and many friends here and this summer a pair of fundraisers who dubbed themselves "lazy, fat b******" walked from Doncaster to Cleethorpes to collect cash.

Ben Pearce and Thomas Falcon completed the 60 mile trek in less than 24 hours to pay for treatment not available on the NHS for Rebekah as her only hope of remission and more time with her children.

Mrs Cole, of Shelley, West Yorkshire died on November 20 at Kirkwood Hospice.

She was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in two years and the illness was so aggressive that chemotherapy and radiotherapy proved insufficient.

She opted for immunotherapy - not available on the NHS, with private treatment in Germany costing around twenty thousand pounds.

Becky, who had two children aged two and nine, was first diagnosed with breast cancer in February 2015 aged 37.

She underwent months of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and radiotherapy and was thought to be on the mend but a post on a funding page said: "The cancer had returned with a vengeance.

"This time it was so severe and aggressive that within a month it had consumed half her lungs leaving her struggling to breathe. This left little hope apart from chemo to prolong her life for a short time but nothing more can be done...doctors have given up on her completely."

The owner of Woodview Health and Beauty Salon in Huddersfield, she leaves a husband Rob and two children, Alysia and Isaac.

The funeral will take place on December 5 at Huddersfield Crematorium at 2pm.