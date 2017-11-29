Multimillion pound Doncaster waterfront scheme set to move ahead after 10 years of delay

A Doncaster canal waterfront is set for a multimillion pound redevelopment in a move which is being heralded as a return of business confidence.

Developers have announced they are ready to start work on the housing scheme at Leach Lane, near to Mexborough railway station, 10 years after the plans were originally drawn up.

The scheme was originally set to start in 2007 but was hit by the building industry recession. The developer says business confidence has returned enough for the project to go ahead, with completion likely to be next year.

Local community leaders are hoping the move will trigger the wider redevelopment of the waterfront.

Architects from Coda Studios have been instructed by developers Fenwood Estates to move forward with the plans for 17 houses and eight apartments.

Coda managing director David Cross said: “The site overlooks a wide stretch of canal and green belt and we aim to create an exciting community that will be entirely in keeping with what we believe will be a much sought-after location.

“The project, which we aim to deliver in 2018, highlights the increasing confidence in the town of Mexborough and we are working closely with Doncaster planners to deliver something that will enhance the area and add to its attractiveness for buyers.

Sean Gibbons, Chairman of Mexborough Business Forum and Doncaster councillor for Mexborough, said he hoped the move would help trigger the wider redevelopment of the waterfront.

He said Mexbrough needed investment and wanted to see a five year plan drawn up for the town.

He said: "There is some development going on around the Pastures estate, but things have been hampered by concerns over HS2 and how it would effect the town.

"This could be the trigger that we need in that area. Mexborough Ferryboat Association has been doing a lot of work on improving the waterfront. We want to encourage people to come to Mexbrough.

"It is a very desirable area that is under utilised. We wonder why we have not got more houses overlooking the canal.

"There are a few houses, about four, being built overlooking it near the market, but I think this is the first major waterfront development."

He added he hoped it would lead to plans to build on the site of the Coltran building, a former bakery, being progressed. A scheme for waterfront housing there was approved in 2010.

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber said: "It is great to see this investment in Mexborough. Doncaster’s economy continues to grow with employment, investment and house building all hitting historic highs in recent months. The buoyancy of the housing market is critical to Doncaster’s future success and our ability to attract people to the area; it is therefore fantastic news that schemes like this are coming forwards."