Multi-vehicle crash forces partial closure of motorway near Doncaster

A multi-vehicle crash forced the partial closure of the motorway near Doncaster earlier this morning.

Highways England said the collision happened on the M62 eastbound between junctions 34 and 35 near Snaith.

Two lanes out of three were closed while emergency services dealt with the incident, which happened at about 5.30am.

The road has since been re-opened.

No details about any injuries were given.