MP backs call for public inquiry into treatment of Doncaster HS2 communities  

Doncaster MP Ed Miliband is backing calls for a public inquiry over the way communities along the route of HS2 have been treated.

The calls follow what locals see as unacceptable mistakes in the original estimates of the number of properties which would have to be demolished, and comes as residents are still in the dark as to whether they will be offered a possible parkway station.

Mexboough Councillors Bev Chapman, Sean Gibbons and Andy Pickering, pictured on the Shimmer Estate with Ian Chapman, Annie Chapman, 14 months and Anti HS2 campaigner Mick Riley. Picture: Marie Caley NSST-15-10-18-HS2Shimmer-2

HS2 had claimed 19 homes were to be pulled down - the majority on the Shimmer estate to make way for a railway viaduct crossing over the River Don. But that figure had more more than trebled when a Working Draft Environmental Statement was published showing 52 homes on the Shimmer estate are set to be bulldozed along with eight on nearby Doncaster Road.

Read more: Fury after new HS2 report reveals ‘more Doncaster homes and green spaces’ are set for the bulldozer

Read more: Government agrees to pay out millions to Doncaster residents over HS2

Read more: Residents condemn 'interest free loan' plans for Doncaster estate facing demolitions over HS2

Meanwhile, the prospect of a parkway station was initially raised – but still no confirmation of whether that will be built has been forthcoming from the Government or HS2.

Now Mexborough’s MP, Ed Miliband, has supported calls for an inquiry.

“I will be talking to my colleagues in the House of Commons about how this can be looked at, including by a select committee of MPs.

“My constituents deserve answers about how they have been so badly let down.”

Meanwhile, Coun Chris McGuinness, Doncaster Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “HS2 Limited pulled together a long list of eight potential HS2 parkway station locations in early 2017 and, more recently, this has been narrowed down to four. Mexborough / The Dearne Valley is one of those four possible locations.