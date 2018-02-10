Motorway junction in South Yorkshire to be closed for several hours

A motorway junction in South Yorkshire is expected to be closed for several hours, after a vehicle spilled a 'significant amount of diesel' over the carriageway.

A spokesman for Highways England confirmed the A1 northbound J38-J40 (including J38 at Doncaster) is in the process of being closed due to a vehicle which has spilled a significant amount of diesel over the road.

They added: "It'll take some time to clear it all up so expect road to stay closed for a few hours at least. We'll work as fast as we can."