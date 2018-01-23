Motorists warned as SIX major Doncaster road bridges are set to shut for repairs

Six key Doncaster road bridges are set to close while essential repair works are carried out.

Doncaster Council has announced the essential improvement works which will take place at a number of bridges located across the borough in the coming months.

The six affected bridges are:

* North Bridge, Doncaster town centre

* St Mary's Bridge, Doncaster town centre

* Pastures Canal Bridge, Mexborough

* St Peter's Bridge, Bentley

* Stubbs Bridge, Hampole

* Bambury Bridge, Mexborough

During February and March the deck expansion joints on all the bridges will be replaced as they are nearing the end of their scheduled lifespan and are starting to show signs of deterioration.

The joints cover small gaps at the ends of the bridge which allow the structure to expand and contract due to temperature changes. By replacing the joints now, future maintenance problems will be avoided.

And for two of the bridges, resurfacing works will also take place in advance of the works.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation when the bridge is wide enough for the works to be carried out in two halves so vehicles can continue to use the bridge during the works.

These works will take place on Sundays to reduce the impact on users.

For the narrower bridges there is no option but to temporarily close the bridge so the works can be completed. These closures will be carried out overnight on weekdays to minimise disruption for local residents and businesses. Signposted diversions will be in place.

All the bridges will remain open for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists during these essential works.

Peter Dale, Director of Regeneration and Environment, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused by these essential bridge improvement works.

"Residents and businesses close by have been written to so they are aware of our plans and we have carefully scheduled the works to ensure the impact on road users is kept to a minimum.

“These worn bridge expansion joints are now reaching the end of their design life and by replacing them now we will avoid major maintenance issues in the future.”

Full details of the bridges, the planned traffic management, dates and times are set out below:

North Bridge

Carrying North Bridge Road over the railway and Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal, Doncaster

Overnight road closures

Monday – Friday

19/02/18 – 23/02/18

7pm to 6am

St. Mary’s Bridge

Carrying North Bridge Road over the River Don, Doncaster

Overnight road closures

Monday – Friday

26/02/18 – 02/03/18

7pm to 6am

Pastures Canal Bridge

Carrying A6023 Doncaster Road over the Sheffield and South Yorkshire Navigation Canal, Mexborough.

Three-way traffic lights

Sunday

28/01/18 & 04/02/18

(for resurfacing works)

8am to 4pm

Three-way traffic lights

Sunday

04/03/18 & 11/03/18

8am to 6pm

St. Peter’s Bridge

Carrying A19 High Street over the railway, Bentley.

Overnight road closures

Monday – Friday

05/03/18 – 09/03/18

7pm to 6am

Bambury Bridge

Carrying A6023 Doncaster Road over the river Don, Mexborough

Two-way traffic lights

Sunday

21/01/18

(for resurfacing works)

8am to 4pm

Two-way traffic lights

Sunday 18/03/18,

25/03/18 & 01/04/18

8am to 6pm

Stubbs Bridge

Carrying A638 Doncaster Road over the railway, Hampole.

Overnight road closures

Monday – Friday

19/03/18 – 23/03/18

8pm to 6am