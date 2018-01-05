Motorists breaking law to get to Doncaster beauty spot's car park

Doncaster Council is to shut down a car park at a local beauty spot after it emerged cars had to break the law to get to it.

The authority has closed the site next to the Quarry Park at Hatfield, because the only access to it involved cars using a bridleway which they are not legally allowed to use.

The car park, next to St Mary's Road, has been in use for 20 years - but a resident raised concerns over its use after he became concerned over antisocial behaviour there.

Concerns were raised by Michael Hand, who lives near the car park, and Hatfield Town Councillor Mick Glynn, Mr Hand and Mr Glynn have also been in talks with officials at Doncaster Council over the issue.

Mr Hand had now received a letter from Gill Gillies, Doncaster Council's assistant director environment, confirming the car park was being accessed illegally.

Gill Gillies, assistant director, environment, at Donaster Council said: “Following a detailed investigation it has been determined that Doncaster Council do not own the track leading from St Marys Road to Quarry Park and use of vehicles on the track is therefore prohibited under the law.

“The public only have a right to use the track on foot, cycle or horse. The only exception is to the people living in properties next to the track who have a legal right to drive to their homes. As a result the council has decided to close the car park to deter vehicles from using the track illegally. We are currently investigating legal measures to see if we could reopen the car park in the future, subject to lawful access for vehicles.

“We want to encourage everyone who currently enjoys the park to continue to do so. An alternative car park is still available accessed off the A18 from High Street, Dunsville. We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused.”

The closure of the car park is expected to come into force from mid-January 2018.

Mr Glynn described the letter as 'an admission from Doncaster Council that for the last 20 years they have broken the law.'

Mr Hand, who is an authorised key holder for the car park, had started taking action to close the gates early to try to stop the nuisance behaviour, and received complaints from some people as a result.

He had complained over problems with youths coming in cars coming down and doing handbrake turns and playing loud music. But the move upset dog walkers who use the park.

He wants the car park relocated to anpther part of the park. There is a track off St George's Road he thinks could be used instead.

He would now like the barrier at the car park to be moved closer to the main road to stop access to the bridleway.

Doncaster Council has been monitoring the issue of antisocial behaviour in the car park.