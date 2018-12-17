Motorist describes ‘horrific’ scene after two women are killed in crash near Sheffield 

Motorists who tried to help at the scene of a horrific crash have expressed their sadness after learning that two people died in the incident.

Police were called out to reports of a collision between a white Fiat 500 and a blue Mini Cooper on the Woodhead Pass at Dunford Bridge near Sheffield on Saturday, December 15, at 1.30pm.

Woodhead Pass. Picture: Google

Two women, aged 20 and 22, who were travelling in the Fiat 500, died in the collision.

Another passenger, a woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The man driving the Mini Cooper and a female passenger suffered minor injuries.

A number of Star readers , including a couple of motorists who witnessed the scene, have taken to Facebook to express their sadness over the tragedy.

Richard Parkin said: “We were on the scene trying to help. It was horrific, my heart goes out to the two poor girls.

“My faith in humanity has been restored with the amount of folk trying to help on the scene.”

He described how the conditions were slippy at the time and “as soon as you stepped on to the road surface it was like glass.”

Catherine Rachel added: “Those people helping did amazing in a terrible crash and weather.

“We saw the helicopter going up later.”

Karen Jenkinson said she was “thinking of their family and friends” and added: “RIP to the two young ladies.”

Jeanette Ainsworth posted: “How tragic.

“Two young lives taken too soon.”

Susan Marrison said: “How heartbreaking, so sorry for the families.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses, particularly those who may have seen the cars prior to the collision or have dash-cam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 431 of 15 December 2018 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.