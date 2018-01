More than 300 homes have been hit by a power cut in South Yorkshire today.

The worst affected area is Athersley South where 200 properties are without power.

There are also 60 in Brinsworth, 60 in Ardsley and 20 in Wentworth that are dealing with an outage.

Staff from the Northern Powergrid are on site attempting to fix the problem.

The company said the electric should be back on at all locations between 4pm and 5pm later today.