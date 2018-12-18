Many readers had fond memories of this Sheffield city centre watering hole

More lost Sheffield pubs - how many of these did you used to drink in?

Our dip back into the pubs of Sheffield past sparked a few memories - so we've come up with another retro gallery of pubs no longer with us.

How many of these bars from Sheffield's past can you remember?

Here's this Sheffield pub in the mid 1980s.

1. The Lansdowne

A much missed Hillsborough pub.

2. The Old Blue Ball

Did you used to drink in here?

3. Five Arches

A popular spot on the West Street pub crawl

4. The Mail Coach

