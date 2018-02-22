More Doncaster KFC branches re-open after chicken supply problems

More branches of fast-food chain KFC have re-opened in Doncaster after the chicken crisis which forced hundreds of stores to close.

According to the firm, the branch at the Leger Centre on Thorne Road is now open for business once more, along with the outlet at the Lakeside Village.

There have been reports from customers that the branch on Sprotbrough Road is now open for business again but the outlet is not one of those listed on the firm's website of branches which are currently in business.

The fast-food chain experienced 'distribution issues' with its chicken over the weekend following problems with their new delivery partner DHL.

Hundreds are still closed, while many of those that are open are offering limited menus or have cut their hours.

A KFC spokesman said: "We anticipate the number of closures will reduce today and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.

"Each day more deliveries are being made; however, we expect the disruption to some restaurants to continue over the remainder of the week, meaning some will be closed and others operating with a reduced menu or shortened hours."

The issue has also affected Taco Bell stores across the country with many having to shut over delivery issues.

KFC has five branches in Doncaster - one on High Street, one in the Frenchgate Centre, one on Sprotbrough Road and one at Thorne Road Retail Park.