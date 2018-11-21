MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-

A61 Park Road, Worsbrough Bridge, Barnsley

Speed cameras.

Speed cameras.

A61 Wakefield Road, Barnsley

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Meadowhall’s £300 million leisure extension delayed as plans go back to the drawing board

A628 Barnsley Road, Silkstone, Barnsley

A629 Halifax Road, Wortley, Barnsley

A635 Doncaster Road, Ardsley, Barnsley

B6096 Station Road, Wombwell, Barnsley

B6132 Laithes Lane, Athersley, Barnsley

Pogmoor Road, Barnsley

​READ MORE: Masked men steal cigarettes and meat in raid on Sheffield supermarket

A6023 Mexborough Relief Road, Doncaster

A614 Hight Street, Austerfield

A630 Warmsworth Road, Doncaster

A630 Wheatley Hall Road, Doncaster

A638 York Road, Doncaster

B6376 Edlington Lane, New Edlington

Broadway, Dunscroft

West End Lane, Rossington, Doncaster

A629 Wortley Road, Rotherham

A631 Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham

A631 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, Rotherham

A631 East Bawtry Road, Rotherham

A633 Sandygate, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham

B6097 Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham

B6427 Grange Lane, Maltby

Fenton Road, Rotherham

​READ MORE: Campaign to give terminally ill Sheffield girl, 7, her dying wish of one last magical Christmas

A57 Sheffield Parkway

A61 Chesterfield Rd, Woodseats, Sheffield

A61 Chesterfield Road South, Sheffield

A61 Halifax Road, Sheffield

A61 Meadowhead, Sheffield

A6102 Langsett Road South, Sheffield

A6102 Middlewood Road, Sheffield

A6135 Ecclesfield Road, Sheffield

A6135 Mansfield Road, Sheffield

A6135 Station Road / White Lane, Sheffield

A621 Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield

A621 Baslow Road, Sheffield

B6065 Richmond Road, Sheffield

B6077 Loxley Road, Sheffield

B6082 Carlisle Street East, Sheffield

B6200 Retford Road, Sheffield

B6546 Hallwood Road, Sheffield

Herries Drive / Longley Lane, Sheffield

Normanton Hill, Sheffield

Shirecliffe Rd / Cooks Wood, Sheffield

Wordsworth Avenue, Sheffield