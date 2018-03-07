MOBILE SPEED CAMERAS: Full list of South Yorkshire locations this week

South Yorkshire Police mobile speed camera units will be visiting the following locations this week:-

A629 Halifax Road, Wortley, Barnsley

A635 Saltersbrook Road, Darfield, Barnsley

Brierley Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley

B6096 Station Road, Wombwell, Barnsley

A628 Barnsley Road, Penistone, Barnsley

A630 Doncaster Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster

A630 Sheffield Road, Warmsworth, Doncaster

A638 York Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster

A638 Great North Road, Scawthorpe, Doncaster

Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster

Springwell Lane, Balby, Doncaster

Mill Street, Armthorpe, Doncaster

Melton Road, Sprotborough, Doncaster

Sprotborough Road, Doncaster

A614 Selby Road, Doncaster

B6463 Stripe Road, Tickhill, Doncaster

Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster

Old Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster

A6023 Low Road, Conisbrough, Doncaster

Kilnhurst Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham

A6109 Meadow Bank Road, Rotherham

A630 Doncaster Road, Thrybergh, Rotherham

A629 Wortley Road, Rotherham

A633 Sandygate, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham

B6097 Doncaster Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham

B6059 Wales Road, Rotherham

B6059 Station Road, Kiveton, Rotherham

A631 Bawtry Road, Brinsworth, Rotherham

A57 Worksop Road, South Anston, Rotherham

A6022 Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham

A61 Halifax Road, Sheffield

A6101 Rivelin Valley Road, Sheffield

A6102 Low Road, Oughtibridge, Sheffield

A6135 Chapeltown Rd, Ecclesfield, Sheffield

A6135 Ecclesfield Road, Sheffield

B6546 Burncross Road, Chapeltown, Sheffield