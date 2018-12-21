Mixed reaction over South Yorkshire’s transport master plan 

A transport master plan for South Yorkshire – which project leaders claim will be ‘one of the best in Europe’ – has sparked debate among Star readers.
Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis has come up with a plan of action to improve the regions transport network as the current system is ‘
‘not for the 21st century’.
Council leaders from the county who make up the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority, signed off Mayor Jarvis’ 10 commitments for transport at a meeting on Monday.
The commitments include investing in the expansion of the tram and tram-train network, improving rail connections to places like Leeds and Manchester and putting pedestrians and cyclists ‘at the centre’ of any plan.
The list also includes working towards a ‘zero-emission’ public transport network, improving road safety and supporting improved public transport connections to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
The move has been met with a mixed reception from Star readers.
Some were optimistic about the plans.
Luke Martin posted on Facebook: “Sounds like a great idea. Lets hope the cash is freed up for it.”
Heather Wingfield added: “I used to live in Switzerland – fantastic transport system, maybe take some tips from them.”
But others were more sceptical.
Mickelmas Youngus said: “So it's gonna take 22 years and £120million – bet it ends up costing £500 million and will really take 55 years.”
Leigh Brown added: “I'll be retired before anything gets changed.”
The city region has already drafted a bid to the Department for Transport for around £120 million.
Mr Jarvis said he hopes that by 2040 the region will have ‘comprehensive, effective and integrated transport connections.’
A more detailed proposal will be made available next month.