Mixed reaction over South Yorkshire’s transport master plan 

A transport master plan for South Yorkshire – which project leaders claim will be ‘one of the best in Europe’ – has sparked debate among Star readers.

Sheffield City Region mayor Dan Jarvis has come up with a plan of action to improve the regions transport network as the current system is ‘

Transport in South Yorkshire.

‘not for the 21st century’.

Council leaders from the county who make up the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority, signed off Mayor Jarvis’ 10 commitments for transport at a meeting on Monday.

The commitments include investing in the expansion of the tram and tram-train network, improving rail connections to places like Leeds and Manchester and putting pedestrians and cyclists ‘at the centre’ of any plan.

The list also includes working towards a ‘zero-emission’ public transport network, improving road safety and supporting improved public transport connections to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The move has been met with a mixed reception from Star readers.

Some were optimistic about the plans.

Luke Martin posted on Facebook: “Sounds like a great idea. Lets hope the cash is freed up for it.”

Heather Wingfield added: “I used to live in Switzerland – fantastic transport system, maybe take some tips from them.”

But others were more sceptical.

Mickelmas Youngus said: “So it's gonna take 22 years and £120million – bet it ends up costing £500 million and will really take 55 years.”

Leigh Brown added: “I'll be retired before anything gets changed.”

The city region has already drafted a bid to the Department for Transport for around £120 million.

Mr Jarvis said he hopes that by 2040 the region will have ‘comprehensive, effective and integrated transport connections.’

A more detailed proposal will be made available next month.