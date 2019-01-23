Missing plane carrying Cardiff City’s Emiliano Sala belonged to former Doncaster Rovers ‘experiment’ agent Willie McKay

The missing plane carrying new Cardiff City signing Emiliano Sala belonged to former Doncaster Rovers’ ‘experiment’ boss, football agent Willie McKay, according to reports.

The striker signed from Nantes at the weekend and was flying to South Wales on Monday night when contact was lost and a search has been underway to find the aircraft since.

According to The Times, the aircraft is 'registered to a Suffolk holding company called Southern Aircraft Consultancy but is understood to be owned by the Scottish agent'.

Sala, 28, is not represented by McKay but was understood to be involved in brokering the deal, according to the report.

He did not provide a comment to The Times.

The striker signed for the Welsh side in a £15million record transfer on Saturday and was flying to South Wales on Monday evening to join up with his new team-mates.

But the plane lost contact around 8.30pm and there has been no sign of it since as searches continue in the English Channel off the Channel Islands.

The plane, with registration number N264DB, is a Piper PA-46 Malibu, single-engine, six-seater aircraft with just the pilot and Sala on board when it went missing.

Sala reportedly sent WhatsApp voice messages to friends while in the air saying he was scared the plane may "fall apart".

Bluebirds chairman Mehmet Dalman said "We were not involved in booking the plane. In fact, we are trying to ascertain ourselves exactly what did happen. The club is looking into the matter and we want to find answers too.

"We spoke to the player and asked him if he wanted us to make arrangements for his flight which, quite frankly, would have been commercial. I can’t tell you who arranged the flight because I don’t know at this stage — but it certainly wasn’t Cardiff City."

The Monaco-based agent is remembered at Doncaster Rovers for the disastrous 2011-12 season – dubbed ‘the experiment' which saw a string of top name players arriving at the Keepmoat Stadium on short term contracts.

After the sacking of Sean O'Driscoll after a poor start to the season, Dean Saunders was brought in and with the help of McKay, Rovers brought in several "big–name" players to try and rescue the club's Championship status.

El Hadji Diouf, Pascal Chimbonda, Herita Ilunga, Carl Ikeme, Frédéric Piquionne, and Habib Beye all came to the club while Rovers were also linked with Robert Pires and the ex-Real Madrid midfielder Mahamadou Diarra.

But the experiment failed and Rovers were relegated to League One with three games still to play with many supporters blaming the failure to stay in the Championship on McKay's involvement.