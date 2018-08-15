Miss South Yorkshire spreads message on pollution ahead of Miss England 2018

Miss South Yorkshire has made a stand against pollution with an eco-friendly outfit made of recycled plastic bottles.

Millie Margetts, 21 from Grimsby was challenged to make the dress as part of the eco round of the Miss England 2018 competition.

Most of the dress’ eco friendly material was found at her local beach and donated by those around her.

She said: “In total the outfit has taken me ten weeks to collect the items I needed, and put the outfit together. Sometimes it took three hours out of my night to concentrate on creating the finishing look.”

The employment field sales rep come Miss England finalist said she felt passionate about the project and wanted to spread awareness of the damage plastics are doing to the environment.

Her family works in the fishing industry which brought the subject close to home.

The ruffles on the shirt were created with plastic bottles, and the top was decorated with shells from beaches.

Millie added: “The extent of plastic pollution is clear and shocking, reaching the wildest and most remote areas of our planet, areas we haven't even fully explored yet.

“I'm hoping by having this published, people might actually stop to think while they’re having their picnics on the beach and enjoying themselves, to spare a little thought about what damage we’re creating to our sea life.”