Ministers resign over Brexit deal – what do the 104,000 people in Doncaster who voted to leave the EU want to happen next?

A wave of cabinet resignations have taken place this morning after the Government’s draft plans to withdraw from the EU – which was voted for by a large majority in Doncaster – were announced.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey have both stood down this morning, followed by Junior Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara, junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman, and parliamentary private secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Tendering his resignation, Mr Raab said: “Today, I have resigned as Brexit Secretary. I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU. Here is my letter to the PM explaining my reasons, and my enduring respect for her.”

Mr Raab is the second Brexit Secretary to stand down since the role was created.

Prime Minister Theresa May on a visit to Yorkshire last year

The draft EU withdrawal agreement was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday after a marathon cabinet meeting, and the date Britain is set to leave the EU is March 29, 2019.

The agreement covers how much money will be paid to the EU, the transition period after Brexit day and commitments on the rights of EU citizens in the UK and UK citizens living in the EU.

However, today’s cabinet resignations have sparked concerns over how the agreement will proceed and what will happen next. The issue has been debated in the Commons today.

When the original vote on leaving the EU took place, 104,260 people in Doncaster voted to leave, compared to 46,992 people who voted to Remain. Doncaster had the largest vote to Leave in Yorkshire.

Nationally people voted by 51.9 per cent to 48.1 per cent for Leave in the 2016 referendum.

Debate has raged in Doncaster over what should happen over Brexit in the past two years of negotiation and uncertainty.

Earlier this year, The Best for Doncaster campaign group held its Brexitometer event to mark six months left until the UK was due to leave the EU.

Organisers said their survey showed that those who took part wanted a People’s Vote on Brexit with the option to remain, although the number of people who took part was low. Letters on the issue have dominated the Doncaster Free Press letters page since 2016.

The Doncaster Free Press wants residents to let us know their views on the latest Brexit developments – and what they think should happen next - for next week’s paper.

Email your views to editorial@doncastertoday.co.uk or comment on our Facebook page.