Mi Amigo 75th anniversary flypast over Sheffield's Endcliffe Park - PHOTO GALLERY
It was the emotional moment that brought Sheffield to a standstill - a memorial flypast to mark the loss of US bomber Mi Amigo in Endcliffe Park in Sheffield 75 years ago today.
Thousands watched across South Yorkshire and on television as aircraft roared through the skies this morning - with pensioner Tony Foulds who witnessed the 1944 crash and has tended to a memorial to the ten lost crew ever since, taking centre stage. (Photos: PA/SWNS/Chris Etchells).