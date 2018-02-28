Mexborough car park lift breaks down within 72 hours of being fixed.

It was back working again after being out of action for for years.

But the lift at Mexborough's multistorey car park on High Street has broke down again with 72 hours of its repairs.

Residents were delighted to see the elevator working again, say local councillors for the area, which has had a history of anti-social behaviour, but has seen improvements in recent months.

Councillors have been told over £100,000 has been spend on improvements in the car park, including refurbishing the lift.

Sean Gibson, one of Mexborough's ward councillors, said: "It's been an ongoing frustration. We heard that the lift was working again - and then almost as soon as we'd heard that, it was broken again.

"There was some money spent on cleaning up a few years ago, but the car park is a disgrace.

"We met with the council last August, and there was talk of sealing off the top floor of the car park off, to stop anti-social behaviour. There had been people taking cars up and doing doughnuts in their cars, causing problems there.

"That's not happened yet.

"We don't know if the lift is not working because of vandalism or mechanical problems."

He said the car park had been a hot spot for nuisance behaviour in the past, but that had become less of an issue since police had increased their presence Mexborough last year."

Peter Dale, director for regeneration and environment for Doncaster Council, said: “We are aware of incidents of criminal damage that have occurred in Mexborough car park and we have responded by changing and improving our security arrangements. Residents and users of the car park should now see significant improvements due to these changes.

“It is disappointing to see that a small minority of people are behaving in an anti-social manner. We would encourage all users of the car park to report any incidents of anti-social behaviour or vandalism to South Yorkshire Police via 101. Only by working together can we work to addressing these issues.”