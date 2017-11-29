Metal is cast for Doncaster KOYLI regimental memorial

Bronze casting has been completed on the sculpture planned for a Doncaster memorial to remember the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

The metalwork is underway for the statue which will form the centrepiece of the memorial to the regiment which saw Doncaster as one of its main recruiting grounds.

We are campaigning for a memorial in Doncaster to the KOYLI

Troops from the borough served with the regiment during the two world wars and in conflicts after the war until 1968, when the regiment was absorbed into the light infantry.

The regiment's museum is already in the borough, as are its regimental colours.

We have been campaigning for the memorial to be built under our Free Press KOYLI Momument Campaign, helping to raise funds for the scheme.

The progress on the sculpture is the latest boost to the campaign, which is now just £2,000 short of the Kings Own Yorkshire Light Infantry Association's £126,000 target.

Enough money has now been raised for the full production of the memorial - and the remaining cash is needed for an official launch event, which is due to be held in August 2018 under the plans.

This week sculptor Steve Winterburn joined with officials from the KOYLI Association, plus a stone mason and Doncaster town centre Coun John McHale to look at the site in a rose garden near Elmfield House and how the monument will be put in place.

Mr Winterburn will create the foundations.

KOYLI Appeal Committee member, Percy Potts, said: "It is going to be Steve's job to lay the foundations for the monument.

"The statue is almost in its full glory, with the sculptor now dong the welding on it. All the bronze casting has been done now."

The appeal has now raised around £124,000 of the £126,000 target.

Anyone wanting to back the appeal with a donation or a fundraising event can contact Mr Potts on 01642 271534.