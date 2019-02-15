Youngsters have fun at Ponds Forge back in the early 90s.

Memories of Sheffield's Ponds Forge pool - RETRO PICTURE GALLERY

It has been at the heart of Sheffield's sporting scene for nearly 30 years - but can you remember what it was like before the city's famed Ponds Forge pool?

We've plunged into the archives to see what was there before the pool opened in 1991 and its early days as a major tourist attraction in the city centre. Take a dip down memory lane!

The pool's flume rides have always been popular

Huge cranes tower over Park Hill and signal the arrival of Ponds Forge in the late 1980s.

The distinctive building takes shape for the 1991 World Student Games.

The Olympic sized pool was the centrepiece of the new venue.

