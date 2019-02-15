Memories of Sheffield's Ponds Forge pool - RETRO PICTURE GALLERY

We've plunged into the archives to see what was there before the pool opened in 1991 and its early days as a major tourist attraction in the city centre. Take a dip down memory lane!

1. Water laugh The pool's flume rides have always been popular jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Birth pool Huge cranes tower over Park Hill and signal the arrival of Ponds Forge in the late 1980s. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Taking shape The distinctive building takes shape for the 1991 World Student Games. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Olympic pool The Olympic sized pool was the centrepiece of the new venue. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more