Meet South Yorkshire's new assistant fire chief

A new assistant chief fire officer has been appointed for South Yorkshire.

Alex Johnson started her career in Derbyshire in 1992 and rose through the ranks to become area manager, leading Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service’s prevention, protection and inclusion work.

She has also been an executive committee member of Women in the Fire Service and was previously the women’s representative for the Fire Brigades Union in Derbyshire.

Following her appointment by the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority, she said: "I’m really excited to be joining a metropolitan fire service with a reputation as strong as South Yorkshire’s.”

Councillor Linda Burgess, the fire authority's chairman, said: “The panel was impressed with Alex’s experience, achievements, and her vision for the future of our service here in South Yorkshire.”