Marie’s big thank-you to Doncaster hospice

The care and kindness extended to her nan while receiving hospice care at Doncaster, prompted her grand-daughter to want to do something in return.

Marie Wakelin raised £2000 for St John’s Hospice to say a great big ‘thank you’ for the way they looked after her much-loved nan.

Marie raised the money by holding a recent charity disco at Rossington Labour Club. She also held a bumper raffle, gaining a lot of support from local businesses.

Marie, who handed over the money this week, said: “The care my nan received, and the care the family received, was wonderful and we wanted to give something back.”

Marie’s nan, Doris Wakelin, died in November last year after receiving care at St John’s Hospice, Balby, for a week.

“The care she received was brilliant,” added Marie. “Everyone was so kind.

“I want to thank local residents and businesses who donated prizes for the fund-raising raffle, because without the donations I wouldn’t have been able to raise so much.”

Lindsey Richards, of St John’s Hospice, said: “I want to thank Marie and her family for this amazing donation. Every penny raised will go to support patients and their loved ones at the hospice.”

St John’s Hospice team workers go to great lengths to make sure people are as comfortable as possible.

The hospice has an ‘open visiting’ policy for relatives so that they can visit patients at any time of the day or night.

There are facilities for a few relatives to stay overnight and there is a relatives’ lounge, kitchen and dining area. St John’s is funded in the main by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.