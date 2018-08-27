Man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries arrested on Sheffield estate

A man wanted in connection with 30 burglaries has been arrested, after armed officers and a police helicopter swooped on a Sheffield estate.

The man was arrested by police near to a block of flats on Bowshaw Avenue, Batemoor at around 6.20pm this evening.

He is alleged to have burgled over 30 properties in both South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Armed officers and a police helicopter are believed to have been chasing the man through a number of areas, including Lowedges, earlier today.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said the man ran from police through four miles of fields, before ending up in Sheffield.

The spokesman said: "He was arrested after a stand-off."

The scene in Batemoor earlier today.

An eye-witness claimed the man 'handed himself in' after a number of his demands were met.

They said: "He was telling other people to phone his girlfriend, which they did; and other people told his girlfriend what he was saying.

"He then asked someone to go the the shop and get 20 Dual Sterling cigarettes, a bottle of Fanta Twist and a lighter.

"The police allowed them to go to the shop and then the police handed the stuff over to him. He had a cigarette and his drink, gave more abuse then got down and got arrested."

Team Leader at South Yorkshire Police Communications, Trevor Birchard said Derbyshire Police received the call at 4.41pm and South Yorkshire Police became involved with the operation at around 5.25pm.

He added: "This was a successful joint operation between South Yorkshire Police and Derbyshire Police."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 631 of August 27, 2018.