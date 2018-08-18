Man stabbed on Sheffield street dies in hospital

A 21-year-old man stabbed on a Sheffield street earlier this week, has now died in hospital.

Just before 6.45pm on Tuesday, August 14, emergency services were called to Langsett Walk, following a report from the ambulance service that the man had been injured in an alleyway just off the street.

The man is believed to have been stabbed three times in the chest.



He was taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected stab wound but his condition deteriorated and he sadly died earlier this morning (Saturday, August 18).



A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out later today and formal identification over the coming days. The man’s family continue to be supported by specialist officers.

The man's name has not yet been released by police.



Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation, to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the man’s death.

“Officers have remained in the area since Tuesday, carrying out further forensic work and speaking to witnesses. Increased patrols will also remain in the area throughout the weekend. These are for the reassurance of the local community but to also encourage anyone who has information about what happened to speak to an officer.



“If you saw what happened or have any information that you think could assist with our enquiries, please contact us. You can call 101 or speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 827 of 14 August 2018.”



An 18-year-old man arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of attempt murder has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.



A 17-year-old boy arrested yesterday afternoon (Friday, August 17) on suspicion of conspiracy to rob has been released on bail.