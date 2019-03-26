Man’s body discovered in Doncaster home sealed off by police 

A man’s body has been discovered at a home in Doncaster that was sealed off by police.

Emergency services were called out to a property in Oversley Road, Wheatley, at about 2.45pm today.

Police at the scene.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “The body of an 88-year-old man was found.

“At this time his death is being treated as unexplained and officers remain in the area, carrying out enquiries.”

Officers in a Doncaster street.

A resident took these pictures and sent them to the Free Press.

