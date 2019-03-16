Man on attempted murder arrest after woman suffers suspected stab wound in Sheffield  

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman suffered a suspected stab wound in Sheffield last night.

Police were called out to Badger Road in Woodhouse at about 7pm on Friday amid reports that a person had suffered neck injuries in an attack.

Police at the scene.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A 24-year-old woman was taken to hospital after sustaining a suspected stab wound. She remains in a critical but stable condition after surgery earlier today.

“A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police at the scene.

“We are asking anyone who saw what happened or who has information that may assist to contact 101 quoting incident number 805 of 15 march 2019.

“You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to give information anonymously.”

Residents this morning expressed their shock over the incident.

Officers at the scene.

One man, aged 52, who has lived in Woodhosue for 20 years, said: “My son rang me and was asking what had happened as there was loads of police on the road.

“It’s bad, you hear about stabbings but you don’t expect it to happen on your own doorstep.”

A 27-year-old mum added:: “We had just come back from bowling with the kids and we saw all of the blue flashing lights.

Officers established a cordon.

“Police were there and I saw an ambulance and two paramedic cars. The cordon in place was even bigger last night.

“It was shocking and quite scary, we locked our doors straight away.”

Police established a large cordon around several properties and a small wooded area which remained in place overnight.