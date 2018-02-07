Man laid on tracks stops trains at Doncaster railway station

A man who jumped from a platform and laid on tracks at Doncaster railway station forced trains to be stopped.

An eyewitness who saw the drama unfold at the station last night said: "This guy just jumped off the platform, walked across the tracks and then laid down in the middle of the railway line.

"There were security people everywhere down there getting him off the lines."

The passenger said trains were stopped outside the station during the drama which took place at around 6pm yesterday.

It is understood the man was eventually led away from the scene unharmed.

We have contacted British Transport Police for further details.