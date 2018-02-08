Man laid on tracks at Doncaster railway station 'taken to place of safety'

A man who jumped from a platform and laid on the tracks at Doncaster railway station has been 'taken to a place of safety,' police have confirmed.

Trains were stopped from running through the station after the incident at just after 5pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said that officers and paramedics had attended the scene over concerns for the welfare of a man.

"He was taken to a place of safety," the spokesman added.

An eyewitness who saw the drama unfold said: "This guy just jumped off the platform, walked across the tracks and then laid down in the middle of the railway line.

"There were security people everywhere down there getting him off the lines."

The passenger said trains were stopped outside the station during the drama.