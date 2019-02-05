A man was injured when a van left one of Doncaster’s busiest roads and crashed through a garden fence.

The crash happened just before 10am today, when the vehicle left the A630, Doncaster Road, in Consibrough, coming to stop with the front of the cab in the garden of a bungalow.

The scene where a van left Doncaster Road, Conisbrough

It demolished a fence and knocked town part of a wall.

Police closed the eastbound carriageway, and directed traffic while the scene was cleared. It caused traffic tailbacks.

One man working near the scene of the incident said he had not seen the collision, but added an ambulance had been called to the scene to help a man who had been in the van.