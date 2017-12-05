Man found with serious head injury in Doncaster town centre

A street in Doncaster town centre was cordoned off for several hours this morning, after a 32-year-old man was found with a serious head injury.

Police were called out to the incident in High Street, Doncaster town centre at around 6am this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man was taken to hospital, where his condition is described as stable."

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 125 of December 5, 2017.