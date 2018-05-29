Man charged with numerous thefts in Doncaster

A man has been charged in connection with a number of thefts in Doncaster.

Daniel Strickland, aged 30, of no fixed abode, is facing four counts of theft from shops throughout May.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

He appeared before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court and has been remanded into custody until his next appearance.

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate