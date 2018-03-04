Man charged with murder over deaths of four people believed to be from Doncaster

A man has been charged with murder after four people believed to be from Doncaster were killed in a house fire in Northern Ireland.

The 27-year-old, who has not been named by police, has been charged with four counts of murder over a fatal house fire in Fermanagh.

He has also been charged with one count of arson with intent to endanger life.

The suspect is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A young child was among the four people killed in the blaze in Derrylin on Tuesday.

The whitewashed rural bungalow near the border with the Republic of Irish was destroyed in the blaze and the roof collapsed, leaving a shell surrounded by farm buildings and machinery.

Sinn Fein councillor Barry Doherty told the Belfast News Letter the victims were originally from Doncaster and had previously lived in the Republic of Ireland before moving to Fermanagh.

The victims are believed to include a woman and her two children, one a woman aged 20 and the other a teenage boy.

It is understood the 20-year-old woman's infant child may be the other victim.

Post-mortem examinations are due to take place to positively identify the victims.