A 50-year-old man has been arrested after a woman was attacked on Christmas Day in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Sunningdale Mount in Millhouses at 8.50pm.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries where she remains today.

The man was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

The investigation is ongoing.