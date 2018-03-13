Man arrested during Sheffield tree felling protest

A man has been arrested today during a protest over tree felling in Sheffield.

He was arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway, under the Highways Act 1980, in Thornsett Road, Nether Edge.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "A small number of police resources were deployed to the site this morning, however extra officers were later required to assist, following a breach of the designated safety zone which temporarily stopped work.

"At the end of the day’s activity, following peaceful protest, an agreement was made with the protesters to conduct a slow walk."

This is the latest arrest made during the ongoing programme of tree felling works in the city.

A 73-year-old man arrested last Friday on suspicion of witness intimidation has since been bailed with conditions.

Meanwhile, a 42-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage has received a caution.

Both arrests were related to protests over tree felling in Abbeydale Park Rise in Dore on Friday.

The fight for Sheffield’s trees has its roots in a £2 billion private finance initiative deal signed by the Labour-run council in 2012.

The contractor Amey is tasked with maintaining the city’s 36, 000 roadside trees as part of the Streets Ahead road maintenance agreement.

Campaigners claim healthy trees are being unnecessarily destroyed but the council says the work is required to remove diseased, damaged or dangerous trees.