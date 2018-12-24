Man, 27, dies after car hits wall and street light in Doncaster 

A man has died after a car hit a garden wall and street light in Doncaster.

A black Vauxhall Vectra was travelling along Bawtry Road in Bessacarr when it crashed at 10.20pm last night.

Police at the scene.

Emergency services found a 27-year-old man critically injured inside the car.

He was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

South Yorkshire Police have now launched an investigation into the incident.

Police car at the scene.

In a statement, the force said: “The other occupants of the vehicle are understood to have fled the scene.

“Initial enquiries yesterday evening suggest that the Vectra had been in the Acacia Road area of Doncaster prior to the collision.

“A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody today.

“Police also believe a white Ford Transit van was travelling in the area yesterday evening and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen what happened, or anyone who may have seen the Vectra prior to the collision.

“Please call 101 quoting incident number 854 of 23 December 2018. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.”