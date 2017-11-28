Making every adult matter in North Lincolnshire

North Lincolnshire Council has joined up with 24 other areas across England to launch the Making Every Adult Matter (MEAM) scheme.

This partnership has been created to develop coordinated, effective support for adults with a variety of needs. It has been made possible by new funding from the Big Lottery Fund.

In the 25 locations, local authorities, agencies and the voluntary sector are working together to transform the lives of people experiencing homelessness, substance misuse, contact with the criminal justice system and/or mental ill health.

MEAM will help shape their work and they will receive support and advice from the MEAM staff based across the country.

Some partnerships have already spent several years developing this work with the support of MEAM. North Lincolnshire is one of the new areas starting its journey towards better coordinated services.

North Lincolnshire Council’s Housing Advice Team will lead on the Making Every Adult Matter partnership for the North Lincolnshire area. They will work alongside the council’s Safer Neighbourhoods, safeguarding and Adult Services teams, and the National Probation Service, Humberside Police, Mind, mental health services and drug and alcohol services.

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for Safer, Greener and Cleaner Places, said: “I am really pleased to see that North Lincolnshire Council has joined the MEAM network. This is good news for people who are finding it hard to deal with everyday living and it proves that in North Lincolnshire every adult really does matter.”