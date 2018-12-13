Make your festive proposal sparkle by taking a quiz and winning £1,500 for an engagement ring - in DONCASTER

A Doncaster jewellers is offering to add a touch of sparkle to one lucky couple’s festive proposal, with a £1,500 engagement ring for one clueless Christmas proposer.

Beaverbrooks in the Frencgate's North Central Square is offering brides and grooms-to-be a helping hand when it comes to choosing the perfect diamond ring, after finding that four in 10 local women are secretly DESPERATE for their partner to pop the question on Christmas day.

Pop the question in style

And with so many proposals expected this festive season, it seems the pressure is really on to get it right, from the dream location, to the perfect ring.

In fact, 29 per cent of women surveyed admitted that one of the most important factors for a Christmas proposal was their partner knowing the exact type of engagement ring they wanted – with over half expecting their partner to research their ring size beforehand AND get it right first time.

With an estimated 789,775 proposals due to take place across the country this Christmas, the Doncaster jewellers is helping prospective proposers pick out the perfect engagement ring with £1,500 towards their chosen sparkler.

Kellie Ellis, store manager at Beaverbrooks Doncaster, said: “The festive season is often billed as a time of love and romance, so it’s no surprise to hear so many women are secretly hoping for a Christmas Day proposal.

“Our research shows just how important it is for couples to get the details of a Christmas proposal right, especially when it comes to choosing the perfect ring.

“With so many different options available, choosing the right diamond can be a nerve-wracking decision, which is why we wanted to give Doncaster brides and grooms-to-be a helping hand and £1,500 towards a stunning ring to make sure their festive proposal goes without a hitch.”

Any partners planning to pop the question this Christmas who would benefit from a helping hand and £1,500 towards the ring, can take the quiz at: www.beaverbrooks.co.uk/your-ultimate-diamond-ring-quiz

*Terms & Conditions apply.