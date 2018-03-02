Majority of Doncaster students get their preferred school option

The majority of children in Doncaster have been given a place at a secondary school of their choice - but more than 60 missed out.

Out of nearly 3000 applications, a total of 98 per cent of children who applied on time have been offered a place at one of their three preferred schools.

In addition, 90.6 per cent have received a place at their first preferred school.

Doncaster performed slightly better than the national average in which about four per cent of children did not get a place at one of their three preferred schools.

However, 61 children did not receive one of their preferred schools and face looking elsewhere or appealing against the decision.

But Doncaster Council stressed that the majority of these children who missed out have been offered places at schools that are at least local to them.

Councillor Nuala Fennelly, cabinet member for children, young people and schools, said: “I am extremely pleased with today’s statistics which show that the majority of secondary school pupils have been offered a place in the school they wanted.

“This is a testament to our ongoing commitment in trying to ensure as many children as possible start the next academic year at one of their preferred schools."

Parents were again encouraged to apply online, part of Doncaster’s move to a digital platform, leading to an increase in the percentage of applications from last year to 98 per cent.